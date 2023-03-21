Audacy Inc. (AUD) 20 Days SMA touches -44.03%: The odds favor the bear

On March 20, 2023, Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) opened at $0.1109, higher 17.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1136 and dropped to $0.1045 before settling in for the closing price of $0.09. Price fluctuations for AUD have ranged from $0.09 to $3.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 21.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 98.50% at the time writing. With a float of $117.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.36 million.

The firm has a total of 3586 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.31, operating margin of +4.44, and the pretax margin is -14.43.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Audacy Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 61.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 30,001. In this transaction EVP & Chief Digital Officer of this company bought 100,004 shares at a rate of $0.30, taking the stock ownership to the 468,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 23, when Company’s Chairman, President and CEO bought 49,175 for $0.41, making the entire transaction worth $20,206. This insider now owns 1,944,388 shares in total.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by -$0.99. This company achieved a net margin of -11.22 while generating a return on equity of -23.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Audacy Inc. (AUD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Audacy Inc. (AUD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Audacy Inc., AUD], we can find that recorded value of 3.35 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Audacy Inc.’s (AUD) raw stochastic average was set at 4.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 275.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 140.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2484, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4902. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1106. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1166. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1197. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1015, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0984. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0924.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Key Stats

There are currently 145,052K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 28.18 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,219 M according to its annual income of -3,570 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 316,970 K and its income totaled -140,980 K.