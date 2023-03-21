Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) is expecting -21.85% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) on March 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.09, plunging -2.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.09 and dropped to $0.09 before settling in for the closing price of $0.09. Within the past 52 weeks, AULT’s price has moved between $0.08 and $1.05.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 47.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 87.40%. With a float of $308.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $356.76 million.

The firm has a total of 323 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ault Alliance Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 7.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 2,144. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 11,000 shares at a rate of $0.19, taking the stock ownership to the 1,434,182 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 700 for $2.55, making the entire transaction worth $1,785. This insider now owns 1,807,000 shares in total.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Trading Performance Indicators

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78

Technical Analysis of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ault Alliance Inc., AULT], we can find that recorded value of 5.94 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Ault Alliance Inc.’s (AULT) raw stochastic average was set at 5.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 139.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 108.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1229, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2026. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.0924. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.0968. The third major resistance level sits at $0.0995. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0853, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0826. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0782.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 31.48 million based on 394,698K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 52,400 K and income totals -24,180 K. The company made 49,780 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,270 K in sales during its previous quarter.