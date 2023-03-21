Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO) posted a -65.23% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On March 20, 2023, Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: AZYO) opened at $1.92, lower -62.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.05 and dropped to $1.23 before settling in for the closing price of $3.90. Price fluctuations for AZYO have ranged from $3.37 to $9.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 4.00% at the time writing. With a float of $11.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.66 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 166 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aziyo Biologics Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 28.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 1,243. In this transaction CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER of this company sold 289 shares at a rate of $4.30, taking the stock ownership to the 17,917 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Director bought 3,098 for $3.90, making the entire transaction worth $12,082. This insider now owns 3,098 shares in total.

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.66) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: AZYO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 76260.0, its volume of 0.51 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Aziyo Biologics Inc.’s (AZYO) raw stochastic average was set at 2.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 405.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 188.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.92 in the near term. At $2.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.28.

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: AZYO) Key Stats

There are currently 13,774K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 25.36 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 47,390 K according to its annual income of -24,830 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,390 K and its income totaled -9,910 K.