Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -11.42% last month.

Markets

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) on March 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $76.88, soaring 1.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.73 and dropped to $76.69 before settling in for the closing price of $76.73. Within the past 52 weeks, BBY’s price has moved between $60.78 and $103.23.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.

Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 5.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 44.00%. With a float of $200.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 105000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.22, operating margin of +4.19, and the pretax margin is +3.86.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Best Buy Co. Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 781,964. In this transaction Chief Merchandising Officer of this company sold 9,500 shares at a rate of $82.31, taking the stock ownership to the 47,613 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23, when Company’s EVP, Omnichannel sold 2,500 for $79.99, making the entire transaction worth $199,975. This insider now owns 42,805 shares in total.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Latest Financial update

As on 10/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.03) by $0.35. This company achieved a net margin of +3.06 while generating a return on equity of 48.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.54% during the next five years compared to 21.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 195.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.30, a number that is poised to hit 1.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY)

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) saw its 5-day average volume 4.07 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.36.

During the past 100 days, Best Buy Co. Inc.’s (BBY) raw stochastic average was set at 48.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $83.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $79.01 in the near term. At $79.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $81.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.81. The third support level lies at $74.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 17.37 billion based on 221,264K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 46,298 M and income totals 1,419 M. The company made 14,735 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 495,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) posted a 9.97% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on March 20, 2023, with China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) stock priced at $0.28, up 15.71% from the...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) market cap hits 326.25 million

Steve Mayer -
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) kicked off on March 20, 2023, at the price of $3.28, down -1.64% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) last year’s performance of -14.35% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Shaun Noe -
March 20, 2023, Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) trading session started at the price of $17.63, that was -0.23% drop from the session before....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.