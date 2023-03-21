Search
Sana Meer
Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) kicked off at the price of $6.89: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Analyst Insights

March 20, 2023, Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) trading session started at the price of $6.65, that was 5.19% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.07 and dropped to $6.65 before settling in for the closing price of $6.55. A 52-week range for BORR has been $2.45 – $7.72.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 112.20%. With a float of $180.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $254.26 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.06, operating margin of +5.77, and the pretax margin is -62.10.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Borr Drilling Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Borr Drilling Limited is 9.19%, while institutional ownership is 50.44%.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.23) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -65.98 while generating a return on equity of -33.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 112.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.99, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.86 million, its volume of 2.96 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Borr Drilling Limited’s (BORR) raw stochastic average was set at 77.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.09 in the near term. At $7.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.45. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.25.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Key Stats

There are 152,495K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.75 billion. As of now, sales total 443,800 K while income totals -292,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 148,600 K while its last quarter net income were -21,300 K.

Newsletter

 

Can American International Group Inc.’s (AIG) drop of -2.44% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Shaun Noe -
American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) on March 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $47.87, soaring 3.41% from the previous...
Read more

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) soared 39.67 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Sana Meer -
On March 20, 2023, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) opened at $0.8885, higher 39.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.61 million

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on March 20, 2023, with Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) stock priced at $10.35, up 0.20% from the...
Read more

Subscribe

 

