Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) posted a -13.18% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

March 20, 2023, Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) trading session started at the price of $4.46, that was 0.90% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.61 and dropped to $4.42 before settling in for the closing price of $4.44. A 52-week range for BDN has been $4.34 – $14.55.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -0.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 349.50%. With a float of $168.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 328 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.42, operating margin of +19.50, and the pretax margin is +10.68.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Brandywine Realty Trust stocks. The insider ownership of Brandywine Realty Trust is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 99.70%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +10.54 while generating a return on equity of 3.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 349.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -13.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Looking closely at Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN), its last 5-days average volume was 5.16 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Brandywine Realty Trust’s (BDN) raw stochastic average was set at 4.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.38. However, in the short run, Brandywine Realty Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.59. Second resistance stands at $4.69. The third major resistance level sits at $4.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.21.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Key Stats

There are 171,728K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 817.91 million. As of now, sales total 506,100 K while income totals 53,820 K. Its latest quarter income was 128,980 K while its last quarter net income were 29,650 K.