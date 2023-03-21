Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Can 22nd Century Group Inc.’s (XXII) drop of -3.26% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Company News

March 20, 2023, 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) trading session started at the price of $0.8654, that was -6.65% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8693 and dropped to $0.8101 before settling in for the closing price of $0.87. A 52-week range for XXII has been $0.82 – $2.70.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 30.20% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -48.60%. With a float of $209.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $215.54 million.

In an organization with 198 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.81, operating margin of -80.73, and the pretax margin is -96.98.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward 22nd Century Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of 22nd Century Group Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 21.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 500,565. In this transaction President and COO of this company sold 370,789 shares at a rate of $1.35, taking the stock ownership to the 904,938 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 20,324 for $1.69, making the entire transaction worth $34,443. This insider now owns 405,574 shares in total.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -96.28 while generating a return on equity of -73.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.03 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.09 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s (XXII) raw stochastic average was set at 0.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9820, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3060. However, in the short run, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8521. Second resistance stands at $0.8903. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9113. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7929, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7719. The third support level lies at $0.7337 if the price breaches the second support level.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Key Stats

There are 215,704K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 179.39 million. As of now, sales total 62,110 K while income totals -59,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 19,210 K while its last quarter net income were -26,280 K.

Newsletter

 

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) kicked off at the price of $12.72: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sana Meer -
On March 20, 2023, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) opened at $12.55, higher 3.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) soared 4.14 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on March 20, 2023, with Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) stock priced at $0.678, up 4.14% from the previous...
Read more

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.59 million

Steve Mayer -
LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) kicked off on March 20, 2023, at the price of $0.1445, up 8.40% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

