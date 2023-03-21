Can ONEOK Inc.’s (OKE) drop of -4.53% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on March 20, 2023, with ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) stock priced at $59.86, up 2.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.24 and dropped to $59.67 before settling in for the closing price of $59.49. OKE’s price has ranged from $50.50 to $75.07 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 13.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 14.60%. With a float of $444.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $447.78 million.

In an organization with 2966 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.64, operating margin of +13.27, and the pretax margin is +9.84.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of ONEOK Inc. is 0.61%, while institutional ownership is 69.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 498,462. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 8,975 shares at a rate of $55.54, taking the stock ownership to the 9,414 shares.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.53 while generating a return on equity of 27.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.50% during the next five years compared to 16.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ONEOK Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 862.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.84, a number that is poised to hit 2.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ONEOK Inc. (OKE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.76 million. That was better than the volume of 2.62 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.02.

During the past 100 days, ONEOK Inc.’s (OKE) raw stochastic average was set at 31.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.25. However, in the short run, ONEOK Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $61.44. Second resistance stands at $62.13. The third major resistance level sits at $63.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.99. The third support level lies at $58.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 27.87 billion, the company has a total of 447,221K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 22,387 M while annual income is 1,722 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,032 M while its latest quarter income was 484,920 K.