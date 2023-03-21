Can Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SNDX) hike of 3.17% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) on March 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $22.32, soaring 3.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.23 and dropped to $22.14 before settling in for the closing price of $22.25. Within the past 52 weeks, SNDX’s price has moved between $13.27 and $29.86.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -628.70%. With a float of $57.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.22 million.

In an organization with 107 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 90.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 1,190,674. In this transaction President, Head of R&D of this company sold 52,854 shares at a rate of $22.53, taking the stock ownership to the 17,836 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 25,000 for $25.84, making the entire transaction worth $646,092. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.63) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -628.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 16.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.16 million. That was better than the volume of 0.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.05.

During the past 100 days, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SNDX) raw stochastic average was set at 30.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.00. However, in the short run, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.53. Second resistance stands at $23.92. The third major resistance level sits at $24.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.74. The third support level lies at $21.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.60 billion based on 68,443K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -149,340 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -39,190 K in sales during its previous quarter.