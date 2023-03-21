Can The Boeing Company’s (BA) hike of 0.69% in a week be considered a lucky break?

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) on March 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $201.12, soaring 1.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $205.87 and dropped to $200.87 before settling in for the closing price of $201.05. Within the past 52 weeks, BA’s price has moved between $113.02 and $221.33.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -6.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -16.20%. With a float of $595.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $597.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 156000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.20, operating margin of -5.34, and the pretax margin is -7.54.

The Boeing Company (BA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Boeing Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 58.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 3,972,028. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $158.88, taking the stock ownership to the 25,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s Director bought 1,285 for $157.09, making the entire transaction worth $201,861. This insider now owns 2,917 shares in total.

The Boeing Company (BA) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.26) by -$2.01. This company achieved a net margin of -7.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Trading Performance Indicators

The Boeing Company (BA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 54.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Boeing Company (BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) saw its 5-day average volume 8.1 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 6.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.78.

During the past 100 days, The Boeing Company’s (BA) raw stochastic average was set at 81.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $208.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $169.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $206.80 in the near term. At $208.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $211.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $201.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $198.84. The third support level lies at $196.80 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 124.00 billion based on 599,177K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 66,608 M and income totals -4,935 M. The company made 19,980 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -634,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.