Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) volume exceeds 2.26 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Top Picks

A new trading day began on March 20, 2023, with Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) stock priced at $0.4248, down -5.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4248 and dropped to $0.3641 before settling in for the closing price of $0.42. CENN’s price has ranged from $0.26 to $3.00 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -38.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 99.00%. With a float of $161.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.26 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 260 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.73, operating margin of -191.89, and the pretax margin is -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 38.29%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.54.

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

The latest stats from [Cenntro Electric Group Limited, CENN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.72 million was inferior to 4.21 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 14.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 130.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5659, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0269. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4286. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4570. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4893. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3679, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3356. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3072.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 106.47 million, the company has a total of 261,308K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,580 K while annual income is -16,420 K.



 

