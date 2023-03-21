Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 709,160 K

On March 20, 2023, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) opened at $1.10, lower -1.83% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.10 and dropped to $1.0205 before settling in for the closing price of $1.09. Price fluctuations for CCO have ranged from $0.91 to $3.79 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -3.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 26.20% at the time writing. With a float of $470.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $475.61 million.

In an organization with 4600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.34, operating margin of +11.68, and the pretax margin is -6.70.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 30, was worth 897,350. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $1.79, taking the stock ownership to the 55,829,046 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 500,000 for $1.79, making the entire transaction worth $897,350. This insider now owns 55,829,046 shares in total.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -3.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to -35.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.38 million. That was better than the volume of 2.93 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s (CCO) raw stochastic average was set at 10.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5668, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4158. However, in the short run, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1065. Second resistance stands at $1.1430. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1860. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0270, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9840. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9475.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Key Stats

There are currently 477,439K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 510.85 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,481 M according to its annual income of -96,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 709,160 K and its income totaled 98,690 K.