Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 2.99%

On March 20, 2023, Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) opened at $36.00, higher 1.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.55 and dropped to $35.84 before settling in for the closing price of $35.52. Price fluctuations for CAG have ranged from $31.01 to $41.30 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 8.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -30.80% at the time writing. With a float of $471.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $479.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 18000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.48, operating margin of +14.80, and the pretax margin is +8.96.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Conagra Brands Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 84.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 06, was worth 2,045,000. In this transaction SVP, Corporate Controller of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $40.90, taking the stock ownership to the 22,717 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 18, when Company’s EVP, GC and Corp. Secretary sold 6,408 for $34.50, making the entire transaction worth $221,076. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 11/29/2022, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.66) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +7.70 while generating a return on equity of 10.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.30% during the next five years compared to 8.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 83.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG)

The latest stats from [Conagra Brands Inc., CAG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.42 million was superior to 4.45 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Conagra Brands Inc.’s (CAG) raw stochastic average was set at 36.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.50. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.89. The third major resistance level sits at $37.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.47. The third support level lies at $35.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) Key Stats

There are currently 476,622K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.40 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,536 M according to its annual income of 888,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,313 M and its income totaled 381,900 K.