ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -53.30% last month.

March 20, 2023, ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) trading session started at the price of $0.3964, that was -1.36% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4297 and dropped to $0.381 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. A 52-week range for WISH has been $0.38 – $2.58.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -12.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 0.40%. With a float of $583.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $687.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 886 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.81, operating margin of -62.91, and the pretax margin is -66.38.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ContextLogic Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ContextLogic Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 46.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 156,400. In this transaction CFO and COO of this company sold 340,000 shares at a rate of $0.46, taking the stock ownership to the 793,423 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Head of Data Science sold 20,337 for $0.48, making the entire transaction worth $9,721. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.2) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -66.55 while generating a return on equity of -59.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.60% during the next five years compared to -6.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) saw its 5-day average volume 34.71 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 33.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, ContextLogic Inc.’s (WISH) raw stochastic average was set at 2.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 121.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6010, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9990. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4210 in the near term. At $0.4497, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4697. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3723, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3523. The third support level lies at $0.3236 if the price breaches the second support level.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Key Stats

There are 695,000K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 280.92 million. As of now, sales total 571,000 K while income totals -384,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 123,000 K while its last quarter net income were -110,000 K.