D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) posted a -18.43% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on March 20, 2023, with D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) stock priced at $0.53, down -4.29% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.53 and dropped to $0.491 before settling in for the closing price of $0.52. QBTS’s price has ranged from $0.50 to $13.23 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -214.80%. With a float of $60.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.26 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 190 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of D-Wave Quantum Inc. is 35.20%, while institutional ownership is 62.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 63,750. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $2.55, taking the stock ownership to the 54,021 shares.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of 9.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -214.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.57.

Technical Analysis of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.15 million, its volume of 0.75 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s (QBTS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5187 in the near term. At $0.5438, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5577. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4797, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4658. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4407.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 54.52 million, the company has a total of 111,506K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,279 K while annual income is 24,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,700 K while its latest quarter income was -13,050 K.