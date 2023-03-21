Datadog Inc. (DDOG) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,675 M

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) kicked off on March 20, 2023, at the price of $67.63, down -3.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.69 and dropped to $64.745 before settling in for the closing price of $68.62. Over the past 52 weeks, DDOG has traded in a range of $61.34-$159.00.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 75.40% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -136.90%. With a float of $263.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $317.38 million.

In an organization with 4800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.25, operating margin of -3.50, and the pretax margin is -2.27.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Datadog Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 80.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 4,716,140. In this transaction President & CTO of this company sold 71,364 shares at a rate of $66.09, taking the stock ownership to the 201,623 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 85,637 for $72.79, making the entire transaction worth $6,233,896. This insider now owns 268,131 shares in total.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.16) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -2.99 while generating a return on equity of -4.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -136.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.74% during the next five years compared to 110.36% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Datadog Inc.’s (DDOG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Datadog Inc. (DDOG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.43 million. That was better than the volume of 5.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.72.

During the past 100 days, Datadog Inc.’s (DDOG) raw stochastic average was set at 16.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $74.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $86.29. However, in the short run, Datadog Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $67.68. Second resistance stands at $69.16. The third major resistance level sits at $70.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.27. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $61.80.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 21.36 billion has total of 319,893K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,675 M in contrast with the sum of -50,160 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 469,400 K and last quarter income was -29,030 K.