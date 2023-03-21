Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,304 M

March 20, 2023, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) trading session started at the price of $34.55, that was 4.84% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.54 and dropped to $34.45 before settling in for the closing price of $34.29. A 52-week range for PLAY has been $29.60 – $52.54.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 5.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 146.40%. With a float of $41.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.26 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13783 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.81, operating margin of +15.02, and the pretax margin is +9.79.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 262,500. In this transaction SVP, RE & Dev of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $35.00, taking the stock ownership to the 78,777 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 13, when Company’s SVP, Chief Int’l Dev Ofc bought 3,000 for $42.54, making the entire transaction worth $127,632. This insider now owns 23,312 shares in total.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 10/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.04) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +8.33 while generating a return on equity of 50.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 146.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.88% during the next five years compared to 1.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.5 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.52.

During the past 100 days, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s (PLAY) raw stochastic average was set at 27.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $36.84 in the near term. At $37.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $38.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.66.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) Key Stats

There are 48,290K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.78 billion. As of now, sales total 1,304 M while income totals 108,640 K. Its latest quarter income was 481,210 K while its last quarter net income were 1,920 K.