Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) with a beta value of 1.50 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On March 20, 2023, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) opened at $9.52, higher 4.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.925 and dropped to $9.475 before settling in for the closing price of $9.44. Price fluctuations for DVAX have ranged from $7.26 to $17.48 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 366.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 258.10% at the time writing. With a float of $127.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 351 employees.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 232,146. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 22,371 shares at a rate of $10.38, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s Director sold 1,500,000 for $11.60, making the entire transaction worth $17,400,000. This insider now owns 3,915,000 shares in total.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.33) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 258.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)

Looking closely at Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX), its last 5-days average volume was 2.28 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s (DVAX) raw stochastic average was set at 11.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.87. However, in the short run, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.04. Second resistance stands at $10.21. The third major resistance level sits at $10.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.14.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Key Stats

There are currently 127,687K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.31 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 722,680 K according to its annual income of 293,160 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 184,490 K and its income totaled 67,730 K.