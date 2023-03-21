First Republic Bank (FRC) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 186.33 million

On March 20, 2023, First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) opened at $18.49, lower -47.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.59 and dropped to $11.52 before settling in for the closing price of $23.03. Price fluctuations for FRC have ranged from $17.53 to $174.21 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 7.50% at the time writing. With a float of $181.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.00 million.

The firm has a total of 7213 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

First Republic Bank (FRC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of First Republic Bank is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.20%.

First Republic Bank (FRC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.8) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +24.63 while generating a return on equity of 9.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for First Republic Bank (FRC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.25, a number that is poised to hit 1.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Republic Bank (FRC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [First Republic Bank, FRC], we can find that recorded value of 150.49 million was better than the volume posted last year of 19.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 12.77.

During the past 100 days, First Republic Bank’s (FRC) raw stochastic average was set at 0.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 471.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 205.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $117.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $133.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.17. The third major resistance level sits at $28.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) Key Stats

There are currently 179,647K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.32 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,753 M according to its annual income of 1,665 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,962 M and its income totaled 386,000 K.