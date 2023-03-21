FREYR Battery (FREY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -20.85% last month.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) on March 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.23, plunging -3.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.30 and dropped to $6.925 before settling in for the closing price of $7.28. Within the past 52 weeks, FREY’s price has moved between $6.42 and $16.94.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 32.70%. With a float of $113.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.51 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 212 workers is very important to gauge.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Electrical Equipment & Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of FREYR Battery is 18.68%, while institutional ownership is 43.20%.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.3) by -$0.5. This company achieved a return on equity of -15.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Trading Performance Indicators

FREYR Battery (FREY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.30 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FREYR Battery (FREY)

The latest stats from [FREYR Battery, FREY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.99 million was inferior to 2.64 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, FREYR Battery’s (FREY) raw stochastic average was set at 1.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.47. The third major resistance level sits at $7.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.72. The third support level lies at $6.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 983.67 million based on 139,705K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -98,790 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 25,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.