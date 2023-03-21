Genius Group Limited (GNS) plunged -16.53 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) on March 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.35, plunging -16.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.36 and dropped to $1.93 before settling in for the closing price of $2.48. Within the past 52 weeks, GNS’s price has moved between $0.30 and $36.75.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -49.80%. With a float of $10.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.31 million.

In an organization with 241 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.28, operating margin of -35.16, and the pretax margin is -36.14.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Education & Training Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Genius Group Limited is 51.19%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -36.49 while generating a return on equity of -19.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Genius Group Limited (GNS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Group Limited (GNS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.19 million. That was inferior than the volume of 24.05 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, Genius Group Limited’s (GNS) raw stochastic average was set at 23.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 282.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 295.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.38. However, in the short run, Genius Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.31. Second resistance stands at $2.55. The third major resistance level sits at $2.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.69. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.45.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 51.67 million based on 21,520K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,780 K and income totals -4,490 K. The company made 6,970 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,590 K in sales during its previous quarter.