GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) 20 Days SMA touches 2.63%: The odds favor the bear

March 17, 2023, GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) trading session started at the price of $6.11, that was -10.53% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.15 and dropped to $5.1085 before settling in for the closing price of $5.89. A 52-week range for GCT has been $4.14 – $62.00.

With a float of $22.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.68 million.

The firm has a total of 694 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward GigaCloud Technology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of GigaCloud Technology Inc. is 37.62%, while institutional ownership is 25.60%.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.17) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [GigaCloud Technology Inc., GCT], we can find that recorded value of 0.48 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, GigaCloud Technology Inc.’s (GCT) raw stochastic average was set at 25.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.55. The third major resistance level sits at $6.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.83.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) Key Stats

There are 40,244K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 239.57 million. As of now, sales total 414,197 K while income totals 29,257 K. Its latest quarter income was 127,998 K while its last quarter net income were 657 K.