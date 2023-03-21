Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) is expecting -23.11% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) on March 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $37.46, soaring 3.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.66 and dropped to $36.76 before settling in for the closing price of $35.82. Within the past 52 weeks, HWC’s price has moved between $35.51 and $57.00.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.80% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 14.60%. With a float of $84.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.85 million.

The firm has a total of 3627 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hancock Whitney Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 81.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 96,713. In this transaction Chief Credit Officer of this company sold 1,821 shares at a rate of $53.11, taking the stock ownership to the 18,314 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30, when Company’s Chief Banking Officer sold 6,675 for $50.12, making the entire transaction worth $334,595. This insider now owns 30,240 shares in total.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.65) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +35.20 while generating a return on equity of 14.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 17.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) Trading Performance Indicators

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.98, a number that is poised to hit 1.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hancock Whitney Corporation, HWC], we can find that recorded value of 1.26 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.16.

During the past 100 days, Hancock Whitney Corporation’s (HWC) raw stochastic average was set at 6.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $38.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $39.36. The third major resistance level sits at $40.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.36.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.45 billion based on 86,703K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,469 M and income totals 524,090 K. The company made 422,740 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 143,790 K in sales during its previous quarter.