HYFM (Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.) dropped -10.42 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

March 17, 2023, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) trading session started at the price of $1.91, that was -10.42% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.91 and dropped to $1.67 before settling in for the closing price of $1.92. A 52-week range for HYFM has been $1.18 – $17.45.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 17.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 32.50%. With a float of $39.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.18 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 498 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.01, operating margin of -23.68, and the pretax margin is -84.72.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 49.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 93,142. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of the Board of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $3.73, taking the stock ownership to the 1,607,395 shares.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.32) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -82.85 while generating a return on equity of -57.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM)

Looking closely at Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.67 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s (HYFM) raw stochastic average was set at 26.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 124.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 119.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7825, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7138. However, in the short run, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8633. Second resistance stands at $2.0067. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5267. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3833.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) Key Stats

There are 45,258K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 86.89 million. As of now, sales total 344,500 K while income totals -285,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 61,460 K while its last quarter net income were -35,270 K.