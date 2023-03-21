Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 97,020 K

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) kicked off on March 20, 2023, at the price of $0.1511, down -0.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.16 and dropped to $0.1504 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. Over the past 52 weeks, IMPP has traded in a range of $0.15-$2.83.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 708.80%. With a float of $189.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $190.25 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.64, operating margin of +30.74, and the pretax margin is +30.42.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Imperial Petroleum Inc. is 0.54%, while institutional ownership is 2.90%.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +30.42 while generating a return on equity of 15.57.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 708.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s (IMPP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.15

Technical Analysis of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.12 million. That was better than the volume of 7.59 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s (IMPP) raw stochastic average was set at 2.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2370, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3562. However, in the short run, Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1631. Second resistance stands at $0.1663. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1727. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1535, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1471. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1439.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 30.66 million has total of 142,837K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 97,020 K in contrast with the sum of 29,510 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 37,920 K and last quarter income was 13,760 K.