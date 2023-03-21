Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) last year’s performance of -86.39% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) kicked off on March 20, 2023, at the price of $3.06. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.15 and dropped to $2.935 before settling in for the closing price of $3.01. Over the past 52 weeks, ILPT has traded in a range of $3.01-$23.08.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 19.90% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -289.90%. With a float of $64.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.31 million.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Industrial Industry. The insider ownership of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 87.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 10,221. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $3.41, taking the stock ownership to the 3,500 shares.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.56) by -$0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -289.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.60% during the next five years compared to -37.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s (ILPT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, ILPT], we can find that recorded value of 5.08 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s (ILPT) raw stochastic average was set at 3.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.25. The third major resistance level sits at $3.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.82. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.70.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 210.49 million has total of 65,566K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 388,150 K in contrast with the sum of -226,720 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 106,340 K and last quarter income was -31,040 K.