Investors finally get a glimpse of AEye Inc. (LIDR) volume hitting the figure of 0.55 million.

On March 20, 2023, AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) opened at $0.3895, higher 3.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3895 and dropped to $0.37 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. Price fluctuations for LIDR have ranged from $0.37 to $6.33 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -144.80% at the time writing. With a float of $146.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.31 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 100 workers is very important to gauge.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AEye Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 41.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 794. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $0.79, taking the stock ownership to the 28,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Director bought 4,000 for $0.76, making the entire transaction worth $3,035. This insider now owns 27,514 shares in total.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -144.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AEye Inc. (LIDR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AEye Inc. (LIDR)

The latest stats from [AEye Inc., LIDR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.58 million was superior to 0.56 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, AEye Inc.’s (LIDR) raw stochastic average was set at 1.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 130.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6187, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3299. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3921. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4006. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4116. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3726, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3616. The third support level lies at $0.3531 if the price breaches the second support level.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Key Stats

There are currently 161,059K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 77.88 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,010 K according to its annual income of -65,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 770 K and its income totaled -23,620 K.