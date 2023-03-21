Investors finally get a glimpse of Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) volume hitting the figure of 3.26 million.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) kicked off on March 20, 2023, at the price of $34.38, up 1.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.55 and dropped to $34.38 before settling in for the closing price of $34.43. Over the past 52 weeks, BBWI has traded in a range of $25.75-$58.17.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -8.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 27.90%. With a float of $222.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $228.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8800 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.06, operating margin of +18.20, and the pretax margin is +13.82.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Bath & Body Works Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 690,315. In this transaction Chief Supply Chain Officer of this company sold 16,338 shares at a rate of $42.25, taking the stock ownership to the 11,225 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s EVP and CFO sold 6,000 for $55.00, making the entire transaction worth $330,000. This insider now owns 98,888 shares in total.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2022, the organization reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.2) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +10.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to -0.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bath & Body Works Inc.’s (BBWI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI)

The latest stats from [Bath & Body Works Inc., BBWI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.6 million was superior to 3.04 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.58.

During the past 100 days, Bath & Body Works Inc.’s (BBWI) raw stochastic average was set at 22.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.09. The third major resistance level sits at $36.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.75. The third support level lies at $33.11 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.14 billion has total of 228,415K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,560 M in contrast with the sum of 800,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,889 M and last quarter income was 434,000 K.