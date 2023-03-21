Investors finally get a glimpse of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) volume hitting the figure of 1.14 million.

A new trading day began on March 20, 2023, with Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) stock priced at $106.00, up 5.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $110.86 and dropped to $105.56 before settling in for the closing price of $104.91. CINF’s price has ranged from $88.66 to $143.22 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 2.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -116.90%. With a float of $156.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5148 employees.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of Cincinnati Financial Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 68.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 106,130. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $106.13, taking the stock ownership to the 45,502 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Director bought 565 for $96.76, making the entire transaction worth $54,669. This insider now owns 7,600 shares in total.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.27 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -116.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.30% during the next five years compared to -23.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.97, a number that is poised to hit 1.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) saw its 5-day average volume 2.67 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.00.

During the past 100 days, Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s (CINF) raw stochastic average was set at 40.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $115.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $107.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $112.33 in the near term. At $114.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $117.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $107.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $103.64. The third support level lies at $101.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 18.35 billion, the company has a total of 157,241K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,557 M while annual income is -486,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,114 M while its latest quarter income was 1,013 M.