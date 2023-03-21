Investors finally get a glimpse of Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) volume hitting the figure of 7.93 million.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) on March 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $23.14, soaring 1.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.82 and dropped to $23.06 before settling in for the closing price of $23.19. Within the past 52 weeks, CTRA’s price has moved between $22.25 and $34.73.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 38.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 121.00%. With a float of $760.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $781.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 981 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.79, operating margin of +60.35, and the pretax margin is +54.33.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Coterra Energy Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 138,218. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $27.64, taking the stock ownership to the 225,755 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s EVP – Business Development sold 36,327 for $35.41, making the entire transaction worth $1,286,339. This insider now owns 351,436 shares in total.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.37) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +42.73 while generating a return on equity of 33.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 121.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) saw its 5-day average volume 16.76 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 9.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, Coterra Energy Inc.’s (CTRA) raw stochastic average was set at 14.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.92 in the near term. At $24.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.73. The third support level lies at $22.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.37 billion based on 768,259K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,051 M and income totals 4,065 M. The company made 2,280 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,032 M in sales during its previous quarter.