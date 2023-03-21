Investors finally get a glimpse of Marriott International Inc. (MAR) volume hitting the figure of 2.34 million.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) on March 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $159.66, soaring 2.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $163.39 and dropped to $159.20 before settling in for the closing price of $158.77. Within the past 52 weeks, MAR’s price has moved between $131.01 and $195.90.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 0.30% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 116.90%. With a float of $256.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $316.60 million.

In an organization with 377000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.01, operating margin of +16.72, and the pretax margin is +14.99.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Lodging industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Marriott International Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 61.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 1,057,020. In this transaction President, APEC of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $176.17, taking the stock ownership to the 12,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Group Pres., US and Canada sold 2,500 for $170.03, making the entire transaction worth $425,075. This insider now owns 17,738 shares in total.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.68) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.35 while generating a return on equity of 237.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 43.50% during the next five years compared to 6.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.25, a number that is poised to hit 1.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marriott International Inc. (MAR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.27 million. That was better than the volume of 1.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.18.

During the past 100 days, Marriott International Inc.’s (MAR) raw stochastic average was set at 50.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $168.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $157.03. However, in the short run, Marriott International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $164.55. Second resistance stands at $166.07. The third major resistance level sits at $168.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $160.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $157.69. The third support level lies at $156.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 50.98 billion based on 308,121K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 20,773 M and income totals 2,358 M. The company made 5,923 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 673,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.