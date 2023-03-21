Investors must take note of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (INM) performance last week, which was 29.20%.

On March 20, 2023, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) opened at $1.35, higher 38.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.68 and dropped to $1.24 before settling in for the closing price of $1.05. Price fluctuations for INM have ranged from $0.92 to $35.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 12.60% at the time writing. With a float of $1.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.27, operating margin of -1265.95, and the pretax margin is -1707.32.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.47%, while institutional ownership is 12.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 14, was worth 12,659. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 14,160 shares at a rate of $0.89, taking the stock ownership to the 59,003 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s President & CEO bought 8,560 for $0.85, making the entire transaction worth $7,276. This insider now owns 44,843 shares in total.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$14.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$5.5) by -$8.53. This company achieved a net margin of -1707.32 while generating a return on equity of -226.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -23.33

Technical Analysis of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) saw its 5-day average volume 4.57 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (INM) raw stochastic average was set at 14.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 189.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 152.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6410, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.8823. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6800 in the near term. At $1.9000, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0200. The third support level lies at $0.8000 if the price breaches the second support level.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Key Stats

There are currently 3,328K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.98 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,090 K according to its annual income of -18,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 470 K and its income totaled -2,100 K.