Investors must take note of Kinder Morgan Inc.’s (KMI) performance last week, which was -1.90%.

On March 20, 2023, Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) opened at $16.32, higher 1.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.65 and dropped to $16.31 before settling in for the closing price of $16.28. Price fluctuations for KMI have ranged from $15.77 to $20.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 7.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 43.70% at the time writing. With a float of $1.96 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.25 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10525 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.15, operating margin of +22.63, and the pretax margin is +17.06.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kinder Morgan Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 63.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 240,030. In this transaction VP (President, CO2 and ETV) of this company sold 13,232 shares at a rate of $18.14, taking the stock ownership to the 27,826 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 25, when Company’s V.P. (President, Terminals) sold 1,500 for $18.44, making the entire transaction worth $27,660. This insider now owns 19,719 shares in total.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.3) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +12.96 while generating a return on equity of 8.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.40% during the next five years compared to 32.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI)

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) saw its 5-day average volume 20.77 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 13.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Kinder Morgan Inc.’s (KMI) raw stochastic average was set at 11.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.68 in the near term. At $16.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.16. The third support level lies at $16.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) Key Stats

There are currently 2,248,003K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 37.78 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,200 M according to its annual income of 2,548 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,579 M and its income totaled 670,000 K.