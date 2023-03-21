Investors must take note of Microsoft Corporation’s (MSFT) performance last week, which was 7.21%.

On March 20, 2023, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) opened at $276.98, lower -2.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $277.48 and dropped to $269.85 before settling in for the closing price of $279.43. Price fluctuations for MSFT have ranged from $213.43 to $315.95 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 15.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 19.80% at the time writing. With a float of $7.44 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.45 billion.

In an organization with 221000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.40, operating margin of +42.06, and the pretax margin is +42.22.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Microsoft Corporation is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 72.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 1,186,411. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 4,767 shares at a rate of $248.88, taking the stock ownership to the 788,625 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13, when Company’s EVP, Chief Marketing Officer sold 1,000 for $272.32, making the entire transaction worth $272,323. This insider now owns 116,362 shares in total.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.29) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +36.69 while generating a return on equity of 47.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.90% during the next five years compared to 24.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Microsoft Corporation (MSFT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 49.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.99, a number that is poised to hit 2.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 49.49 million. That was better than the volume of 33.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.15.

During the past 100 days, Microsoft Corporation’s (MSFT) raw stochastic average was set at 84.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $252.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $252.51. However, in the short run, Microsoft Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $276.52. Second resistance stands at $280.82. The third major resistance level sits at $284.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $268.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $265.56. The third support level lies at $261.26 if the price breaches the second support level.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Key Stats

There are currently 7,443,804K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2003.00 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 198,270 M according to its annual income of 72,738 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 52,747 M and its income totaled 16,425 M.