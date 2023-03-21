Investors must take note of Nu Holdings Ltd.’s (NU) performance last week, which was -1.99%.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) on March 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.67, plunging -5.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.68 and dropped to $4.405 before settling in for the closing price of $4.69. Within the past 52 weeks, NU’s price has moved between $3.26 and $8.48.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 3.80%. With a float of $3.13 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.68 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6068 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.87, operating margin of -8.27, and the pretax margin is -8.27.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Nu Holdings Ltd. is 8.84%, while institutional ownership is 66.00%.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -9.76 while generating a return on equity of -7.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Trading Performance Indicators

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) saw its 5-day average volume 24.14 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 29.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Nu Holdings Ltd.’s (NU) raw stochastic average was set at 48.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.60 in the near term. At $4.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.23. The third support level lies at $4.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 20.19 billion based on 4,609,989K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,792 M and income totals -364,580 K. The company made 1,451 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -297,610 K in sales during its previous quarter.