Investors must take note of On Holding AG’s (ONON) performance last week, which was 6.52%.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) on March 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $21.55, plunging -0.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.18 and dropped to $21.12 before settling in for the closing price of $21.61. Within the past 52 weeks, ONON’s price has moved between $15.44 and $29.18.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -555.80%. With a float of $176.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $317.19 million.

In an organization with 1158 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.43, operating margin of -19.47, and the pretax margin is -22.02.

On Holding AG (ONON) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Footwear & Accessories industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of On Holding AG is 37.39%, while institutional ownership is 39.60%.

On Holding AG (ONON) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -23.49 while generating a return on equity of -30.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -555.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Trading Performance Indicators

On Holding AG (ONON) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46 and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of On Holding AG (ONON)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.43 million. That was better than the volume of 2.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, On Holding AG’s (ONON) raw stochastic average was set at 69.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.47. However, in the short run, On Holding AG’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.13. Second resistance stands at $22.68. The third major resistance level sits at $23.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.56. The third support level lies at $20.01 if the price breaches the second support level.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.85 billion based on 622,301K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 792,780 K and income totals -186,250 K. The company made 339,530 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 21,360 K in sales during its previous quarter.