Investors must take note of Shoe Carnival Inc.’s (SCVL) performance last week, which was -7.49%.

Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) kicked off on March 17, 2023, at the price of $24.20, down -3.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.44 and dropped to $23.18 before settling in for the closing price of $24.54. Over the past 52 weeks, SCVL has traded in a range of $19.42-$34.62.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 5.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 865.20%. With a float of $16.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.45 million.

In an organization with 2600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.60, operating margin of +15.85, and the pretax margin is +15.57.

Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Shoe Carnival Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 67.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 30,073. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,154 shares at a rate of $26.06, taking the stock ownership to the 25,244 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s Director sold 1,665 for $24.04, making the entire transaction worth $40,027. This insider now owns 26,398 shares in total.

Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2022, the organization reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.14) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +11.64 while generating a return on equity of 40.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 865.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 53.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Shoe Carnival Inc.’s (SCVL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.51 million. That was better than the volume of 0.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.15.

During the past 100 days, Shoe Carnival Inc.’s (SCVL) raw stochastic average was set at 25.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.39. However, in the short run, Shoe Carnival Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.37. Second resistance stands at $25.03. The third major resistance level sits at $25.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.51. The third support level lies at $21.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 666.68 million has total of 27,166K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,330 M in contrast with the sum of 154,880 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 341,660 K and last quarter income was 32,650 K.