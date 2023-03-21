Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) with a beta value of 0.68 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) on March 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.48, plunging -0.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.495 and dropped to $4.374 before settling in for the closing price of $4.41. Within the past 52 weeks, ITUB’s price has moved between $3.76 and $5.93.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 5.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 10.70%. With a float of $5.30 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.80 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 100600 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is 52.10%, while institutional ownership is 18.10%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.16) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.36 while generating a return on equity of 18.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.40% during the next five years compared to 5.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Trading Performance Indicators

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 33.53 million, its volume of 43.19 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s (ITUB) raw stochastic average was set at 10.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.47 in the near term. At $4.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.23.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 41.69 billion based on 9,800,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 54,889 M and income totals 5,753 M. The company made 15,300 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,426 M in sales during its previous quarter.