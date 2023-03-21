Last month’s performance of -15.30% for INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on March 20, 2023, with INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) stock priced at $0.667, up 14.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8188 and dropped to $0.585 before settling in for the closing price of $0.54. INVO’s price has ranged from $0.33 to $2.84 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 141.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 58.80%. With a float of $10.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.16 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +92.97, operating margin of -125.39, and the pretax margin is -159.86.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of INVO Bioscience Inc. is 10.22%, while institutional ownership is 10.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 55,941. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 58,885 shares at a rate of $0.95, taking the stock ownership to the 128,420 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 52,632 for $0.95, making the entire transaction worth $50,000. This insider now owns 129,015 shares in total.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -159.97 while generating a return on equity of -101.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are INVO Bioscience Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO)

INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) saw its 5-day average volume 1.53 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, INVO Bioscience Inc.’s (INVO) raw stochastic average was set at 30.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 132.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5971, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8855. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7630 in the near term. At $0.9078, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9968. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5292, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4402. The third support level lies at $0.2954 if the price breaches the second support level.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.33 million, the company has a total of 12,170K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,160 K while annual income is -6,650 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 240 K while its latest quarter income was -2,550 K.