Last month’s performance of -21.31% for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is certainly impressive

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) kicked off on March 20, 2023, at the price of $0.4181, down -8.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4398 and dropped to $0.3694 before settling in for the closing price of $0.42. Over the past 52 weeks, HYMC has traded in a range of $0.31-$3.10.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 62.40%. With a float of $155.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $199.21 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 95 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -47.87, operating margin of -73.35, and the pretax margin is -81.36.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 28.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 317,640. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 600,000 shares at a rate of $0.53, taking the stock ownership to the 13,646,677 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 400,000 for $0.57, making the entire transaction worth $229,280. This insider now owns 14,246,677 shares in total.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -79.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s (HYMC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.18 and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) saw its 5-day average volume 9.5 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s (HYMC) raw stochastic average was set at 13.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 154.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 103.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4980, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7487. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4265 in the near term. At $0.4684, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4969. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3561, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3276. The third support level lies at $0.2857 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 64.33 million has total of 199,771K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 110,730 K in contrast with the sum of -88,560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,760 K and last quarter income was -15,850 K.