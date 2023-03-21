Last month’s performance of 3.40% for Intel Corporation (INTC) is certainly impressive

On March 20, 2023, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) opened at $29.80, lower -2.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.90 and dropped to $28.63 before settling in for the closing price of $29.81. Price fluctuations for INTC have ranged from $24.59 to $52.51 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 0.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -60.00% at the time writing. With a float of $4.13 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.14 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 131900 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.31, operating margin of +3.70, and the pretax margin is +12.32.

Intel Corporation (INTC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Intel Corporation is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 62.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 249,081. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 9,700 shares at a rate of $25.68, taking the stock ownership to the 18,700 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s EVP & GM, CCG sold 695 for $26.57, making the entire transaction worth $18,465. This insider now owns 181,039 shares in total.

Intel Corporation (INTC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.2) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +12.71 while generating a return on equity of 8.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -60.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Intel Corporation (INTC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intel Corporation (INTC)

The latest stats from [Intel Corporation, INTC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 58.45 million was superior to 45.93 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, Intel Corporation’s (INTC) raw stochastic average was set at 67.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $29.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $30.50. The third major resistance level sits at $31.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.96. The third support level lies at $27.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Key Stats

There are currently 4,137,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 122.13 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 63,054 M according to its annual income of 8,014 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,042 M and its income totaled -664,000 K.