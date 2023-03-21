Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) to new highs

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) on March 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $15.55, soaring 4.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.25 and dropped to $15.35 before settling in for the closing price of $15.53. Within the past 52 weeks, CVE’s price has moved between $14.38 and $24.81.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 31.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -3.40%. With a float of $1.38 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.92 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5998 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.98, operating margin of +15.69, and the pretax margin is +13.03.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Integrated industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cenovus Energy Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 73.10%.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.73) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +9.64 while generating a return on equity of 25.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.37% during the next five years compared to 9.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

Looking closely at Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE), its last 5-days average volume was 11.6 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 7.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s (CVE) raw stochastic average was set at 16.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.81. However, in the short run, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.52. Second resistance stands at $16.84. The third major resistance level sits at $17.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.72.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 31.84 billion based on 1,907,591K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 51,457 M and income totals 4,961 M. The company made 10,273 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 540,920 K in sales during its previous quarter.