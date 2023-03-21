Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) to new highs

March 20, 2023, Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) trading session started at the price of $1.36, that was -14.29% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.4963 and dropped to $1.305 before settling in for the closing price of $1.54. A 52-week range for GMDA has been $1.10 – $4.72.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -7.60%. With a float of $58.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.44 million.

The firm has a total of 166 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Gamida Cell Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Gamida Cell Ltd. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 33.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 77,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.55, taking the stock ownership to the 52,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30, when Company’s President and CEO bought 16,129 for $1.55, making the entire transaction worth $25,000. This insider now owns 266,129 shares in total.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.31) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -125.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Gamida Cell Ltd., GMDA], we can find that recorded value of 0.98 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Gamida Cell Ltd.’s (GMDA) raw stochastic average was set at 20.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5395, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8328. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4425. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5651. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6338. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2512, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1825. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0599.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) Key Stats

There are 74,381K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 99.08 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -89,790 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -17,802 K.