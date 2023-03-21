Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) to new highs

A new trading day began on March 20, 2023, with Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) stock priced at $38.43, up 1.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.89 and dropped to $38.40 before settling in for the closing price of $38.35. HRL’s price has ranged from $38.22 to $55.11 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 6.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 9.60%. With a float of $287.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $546.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 20000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.09, operating margin of +10.04, and the pretax margin is +10.26.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Hormel Foods Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 41.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 73,930. In this transaction GROUP VICE PRESIDENT of this company sold 1,577 shares at a rate of $46.88, taking the stock ownership to the 22,682 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO sold 31,283 for $47.66, making the entire transaction worth $1,490,854. This insider now owns 234,999 shares in total.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.51 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.03 while generating a return on equity of 13.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.30% during the next five years compared to 3.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hormel Foods Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 177.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)

Looking closely at Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), its last 5-days average volume was 2.74 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, Hormel Foods Corporation’s (HRL) raw stochastic average was set at 4.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 18.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.35. However, in the short run, Hormel Foods Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $38.97. Second resistance stands at $39.17. The third major resistance level sits at $39.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.19. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $37.99.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 21.63 billion, the company has a total of 546,533K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,459 M while annual income is 999,990 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,971 M while its latest quarter income was 217,720 K.