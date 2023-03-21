Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) to new highs

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) kicked off on March 20, 2023, at the price of $3.90, down -1.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.92 and dropped to $3.81 before settling in for the closing price of $3.89. Over the past 52 weeks, JOBY has traded in a range of $3.15-$7.15.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -46.90%. With a float of $365.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $609.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1422 employees.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airports & Air Services Industry. The insider ownership of Joby Aviation Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 28.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 16,221. In this transaction Head of Aircraft OEM of this company sold 4,314 shares at a rate of $3.76, taking the stock ownership to the 127,814 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s insider sold 42,151 for $5.00, making the entire transaction worth $210,755. This insider now owns 32,851 shares in total.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Joby Aviation Inc.’s (JOBY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 35.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY)

Looking closely at Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY), its last 5-days average volume was 3.06 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Joby Aviation Inc.’s (JOBY) raw stochastic average was set at 37.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.65. However, in the short run, Joby Aviation Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.91. Second resistance stands at $3.97. The third major resistance level sits at $4.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.69.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.49 billion has total of 628,586K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -258,040 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -66,940 K.