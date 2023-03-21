Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) to new highs

On March 20, 2023, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) opened at $19.76, higher 4.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.65 and dropped to $19.67 before settling in for the closing price of $19.64. Price fluctuations for MGY have ranged from $18.01 to $30.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 33.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 99.90% at the time writing. With a float of $174.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $190.31 million.

The firm has a total of 213 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.19, operating margin of +63.37, and the pretax margin is +62.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 08, was worth 181,950,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,500,000 shares at a rate of $24.26, taking the stock ownership to the 8,296,077 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Director sold 7,500,000 for $24.26, making the entire transaction worth $181,950,000. This insider now owns 8,296,077 shares in total.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.13) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +52.27 while generating a return on equity of 74.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.83% during the next five years compared to 33.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, MGY], we can find that recorded value of 4.78 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s (MGY) raw stochastic average was set at 19.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.26. The third major resistance level sits at $21.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.93.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Key Stats

There are currently 213,890K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.46 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,694 M according to its annual income of 893,840 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 349,040 K and its income totaled 231,740 K.