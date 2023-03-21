LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.59 million

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) kicked off on March 20, 2023, at the price of $0.1445, up 8.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1489 and dropped to $0.1194 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. Over the past 52 weeks, LGMK has traded in a range of $0.12-$2.97.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 5.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -94.90%. With a float of $8.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.61 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.08, operating margin of -30.20, and the pretax margin is -114.78.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of LogicMark Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 7.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 11,460. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.15, taking the stock ownership to the 27,645 shares.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2019, the organization reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -116.82 while generating a return on equity of -59.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -94.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at LogicMark Inc.’s (LGMK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20

Technical Analysis of LogicMark Inc. (LGMK)

Looking closely at LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.61 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, LogicMark Inc.’s (LGMK) raw stochastic average was set at 2.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 157.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 119.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2467, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7698. However, in the short run, LogicMark Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1541. Second resistance stands at $0.1663. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1836. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1246, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1073. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0951.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.01 million has total of 20,194K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,020 K in contrast with the sum of -11,710 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,750 K and last quarter income was -2,090 K.