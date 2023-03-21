MAPS (WM Technology Inc.) dropped -3.44 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) on March 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.86, plunging -3.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.87 and dropped to $0.8084 before settling in for the closing price of $0.87. Within the past 52 weeks, MAPS’s price has moved between $0.77 and $8.35.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 152.70%. With a float of $74.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.55 million.

The firm has a total of 606 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.52, operating margin of -32.02, and the pretax margin is +44.74.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of WM Technology Inc. is 9.40%, while institutional ownership is 55.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 30,002. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 22,290 shares at a rate of $1.35, taking the stock ownership to the 473,326 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s General Counsel sold 8,244 for $1.15, making the entire transaction worth $9,481. This insider now owns 163,721 shares in total.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -53.82 while generating a return on equity of -301.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 152.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Trading Performance Indicators

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WM Technology Inc. (MAPS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [WM Technology Inc., MAPS], we can find that recorded value of 0.71 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, WM Technology Inc.’s (MAPS) raw stochastic average was set at 5.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 122.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1175, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1326. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8724. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9020. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9340. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8108, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7788. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7492.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 110.25 million based on 146,439K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 193,150 K and income totals 60,380 K. The company made 50,500 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,160 K in sales during its previous quarter.