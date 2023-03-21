Matador Resources Company (MTDR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -26.55% last month.

March 20, 2023, Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) trading session started at the price of $44.28, that was 4.86% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.015 and dropped to $43.97 before settling in for the closing price of $43.45. A 52-week range for MTDR has been $41.17 – $73.78.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 41.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 105.90%. With a float of $111.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 360 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.01, operating margin of +59.37, and the pretax margin is +52.73.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Matador Resources Company stocks. The insider ownership of Matador Resources Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 195,840. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,500 shares at a rate of $43.52, taking the stock ownership to the 71,636 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s President-Operations bought 1,000 for $44.52, making the entire transaction worth $44,520. This insider now owns 286,624 shares in total.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.49) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +37.98 while generating a return on equity of 48.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 105.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.40% during the next five years compared to 42.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Matador Resources Company (MTDR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.11, a number that is poised to hit 1.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Matador Resources Company (MTDR)

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) saw its 5-day average volume 2.2 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.92.

During the past 100 days, Matador Resources Company’s (MTDR) raw stochastic average was set at 8.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $46.39 in the near term. At $47.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $48.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.14. The third support level lies at $42.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) Key Stats

There are 119,072K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.69 billion. As of now, sales total 3,058 M while income totals 1,214 M. Its latest quarter income was 707,480 K while its last quarter net income were 253,790 K.