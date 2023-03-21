MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) last year’s performance of -9.41% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) on March 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $12.54, soaring 1.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.74 and dropped to $12.48 before settling in for the closing price of $12.39. Within the past 52 weeks, MTG’s price has moved between $11.38 and $15.76.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 1.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 51.00%. With a float of $285.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $296.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 683 employees.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Specialty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 115,480. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,296 shares at a rate of $13.92, taking the stock ownership to the 8,821 shares.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.53) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +73.79 while generating a return on equity of 18.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.09% during the next five years compared to 16.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Trading Performance Indicators

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)

Looking closely at MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG), its last 5-days average volume was 8.78 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, MGIC Investment Corporation’s (MTG) raw stochastic average was set at 17.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.50. However, in the short run, MGIC Investment Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.74. Second resistance stands at $12.87. The third major resistance level sits at $13.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.22.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.79 billion based on 290,428K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,173 M and income totals 865,350 K. The company made 292,250 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 191,440 K in sales during its previous quarter.